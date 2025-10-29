- By Vishal Pushkar
Ashes 2025: Former Australian swashbuckling opener David Warner has thrown his weight behind Steve Smith as he expects his former teammate to smash "five centuries" against England in the Ashes, starting on November 21 in Perth. Smith showcased his brilliant form with the bat as he scored a masterful 118 for New South Wales against Queensland at the Gabba in the Sheffield Shield on Wednesday. In his knock, which featured 20 boundaries and a maximum during his 176-ball outing, Smith looked sublime to say the least.
Notably, it has been announced that Smith will lead the side as regular captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the first Test.
"If that man Steve Smith can score big runs (this summer), they'll be fine. If Smith gets on a roll and he starts scoring runs, it's going to be a challenge for England," Warner told Fox Cricket's coverage.
The 36-year-old Cricketer from Australia has amassed 515 runs in six Tests with a stunning average of 51.50, which included two centuries and as many fifties.
In his last assignment in Tests for Australia, Smith toured the West Indies in June-July. Windies dished out a difficult track for the visitors, but Smith still managed to score 127 runs in four innings at 31.75, with a solitary fifty and a best score of 71.
While considering Smith's current form, Warner believes centuries will flow from the 36-year-old's bat to go level with Ponting's record, and said, "I reckon he's got five centuries in him. He only had one (net session) the other day and came out and scored a hundred today; that's Steve Smith."
During his illustrious career, Smith has achieved several accolades, including the T20 World Cup, the ODI World Cup, and the World Test Championship. However, he has yet to win a Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in India. With the next edition scheduled to commence in January 2027, Warner has backed Smith to continue playing Test cricket through the next BGT.
'The one thing missing from him is winning in India. He knows his body now, he knows what he's capable of - if he wants to get to that Indian series, he will," Warner said.