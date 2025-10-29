India A vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test Match: India's swashbuckling batter Rishabh Pant will make his return to competitive Cricket in the first unofficial Test between India A and South Africa. Notably, the match will be played starting Thursday, October 30, at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru. The match proceedings will begin at 9:00 AM IST.

Pant has been given the responsibility of leading the side against South Africa A. The 28-year-old Pant Cricketer is recovering from a fractured foot sustained during the Manchester Test earlier this year.

Other than Pant, youngsters like Ayush Mhatre, Harsh Dubey, Sai Sudharsan and Ayush Badoni have been named in the 13-player squad. On the other hand, South Africa will be led by Marques Ackerman.

“Rishabh looks fantastic, actually, may be fitter I would say. He had some time to build, put that training in his legs because sometimes when you get injured you have that specific time to work on whatever you want. I feel he looks a bit more fit and strong and as courageous as always he is,” said Sudharsan after India A's training session.