- By Vishal Pushkar
- Wed, 29 Oct 2025 11:52 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
India A vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test Match: India's swashbuckling batter Rishabh Pant will make his return to competitive Cricket in the first unofficial Test between India A and South Africa. Notably, the match will be played starting Thursday, October 30, at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru. The match proceedings will begin at 9:00 AM IST.
Pant has been given the responsibility of leading the side against South Africa A. The 28-year-old Pant Cricketer is recovering from a fractured foot sustained during the Manchester Test earlier this year.
Other than Pant, youngsters like Ayush Mhatre, Harsh Dubey, Sai Sudharsan and Ayush Badoni have been named in the 13-player squad. On the other hand, South Africa will be led by Marques Ackerman.
“Rishabh looks fantastic, actually, may be fitter I would say. He had some time to build, put that training in his legs because sometimes when you get injured you have that specific time to work on whatever you want. I feel he looks a bit more fit and strong and as courageous as always he is,” said Sudharsan after India A's training session.
The Tamil Nadu batter said Pant was in his characteristic bubbly self during the training session at the BCCI CoE and has exhorted the team to use the matches to get the red-ball rhythm.
“The message from Pant is very clear. We were in a huddle on the first day of training and he was saying that this is a great opportunity for everybody to again get the rhythm of the game. At the same time, we are also playing to win and that is the main thing,” he noted.
Where To Watch India A vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test Match
The India A versus South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test match's live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of India A vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test will be played on the JioHotstar app and website.
IND A vs SA A Toss Time:
The toss for India A versus South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test will take place at 8:30 AM IST.
Squads:
India A (first unofficial Test): Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Mhatre, N Jagdeesan, Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Saransh Jain.
South Africa A: Marques Ackerman (c), Okuhle Cele, Zubayr Hamza, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann (wk), Rivaldo Moonsamy, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Simmonds, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Jason Smith, Tiaan van Vuuren, Codi Yusuf