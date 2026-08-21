Former India cricketer and Vadodara resident Jacob Martin has been acquitted by the Patiala House Court in a 22-year-old criminal case linked to a 2004 FIR.

The case involved charges under Sections 420, 468, 471 and 120B of the IPC, along with Section 12 of the Passport Act. The allegations against Martin were related to a forged UK immigration stamp, travel arrangements and financial transactions.

However, the prosecution could not establish the allegations against him. The court also noted that there was no credible evidence to prove any financial transactions involving Martin or his ownership or control of Ajwa Sports Club. Several witnesses also failed to support the allegations made in the case.