After making a dominating start across the opening two days, India were bowled out for 462 in their first innings on the third day of the opening Test against Sri Lanka on Monday. Devdutt Padikkal was the standout performer for India, scoring a mammoth 167 to anchor the visitors' innings. His outstanding knock ended on Sunday and played a major role in helping India post a strong first-innings total. ALSO READ: IND vs SL 1st Test: Padikkal’s 167 Puts India In Command After Rain-Affected Day 2 India resumed their innings at 460 for nine on Day 3 but could add only two runs before their final wicket fell. Asitha Fernando completed Sri Lanka's effort with the dismissal of Prasidh Krishna, bringing India's innings to an end at 462 in 116.4 overs.

For Sri Lanka, Prabath Jayasuriya was the pick of the bowlers. The spinner finished with impressive figures of 4/109 and was instrumental in keeping the Indian batters under pressure. Keshara Nuwantha also contributed with three wickets, although he conceded 175 runs in his spell. Asitha Fernando picked up two wickets for 63 runs, including the final wicket of India's innings. Half-century for Dhruv Jurel!



He brings up his second FIFTY in Test Cricket 👏👏



Fifty partnership 🆙 between Dhruv Jurel & Manav Suthar 🤝



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/M9LVyCAp8y#TeamIndia | #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/FgaEUy30i0 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2026 India's total was largely built around Padikkal's brilliant 167. KL Rahul also made a valuable contribution with 82, while Dhruv Jurel scored a crucial 51 to strengthen India's position. The second day of the Test was heavily affected by rain, with the first two sessions washed out due to incessant showers. As a result, India had limited opportunity to add to their total before play resumed on Day 3.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Tarique Rahman Congratulates Bangladesh Team After Historic Australia Test Win With India now bowled out for 462, Sri Lanka will look to make the most of their first innings and put pressure back on the visitors. The hosts will need a strong batting performance if they are to match India's decent total and take control of the Test. India on the other hand will look to bounce back very quickly with early wickets and put Sri Lanka under immense pressure.