India Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming: As the ICC Women's ODI World Cup is slowly inching towards its conclusion, India will take on defending champions Australia in the second semifinal at DY Patil Stadium on Thursday. The winner will face the spirited South African side, which defeated England in the first semifinal.
Shafali Verma has been added to the squad, as she might walk in as a replacement for opener Pratika Rawal, who scored a brilliant ton in the crucial match against New Zealand.
Australia might bring in Sophie Molineux back in place of Georgia Wareham to strengthen their spin attack, depending on conditions. The rest of their line-up remains settled, with Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, and Ashleigh Gardner expected to play key roles in the middle order.
How To Watch IND W vs AUS W Live On TV, Laptop, Mobile App Online For Free
When will the India Women's vs Australia Women's Semi-Final match start?
The India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will start at 3 PM IST.
Where will the India Women's vs Australia Women's Semi-Final take place?
The semi-final between India and Australia will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
IND vs AUS Live Streaming Details:
Star Sports Network channels.
IND vs AUS Live Telecast Free: DD Free Dish.
Live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.
India Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Players:
