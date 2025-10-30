India Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming : As the ICC Women's ODI World Cup is slowly inching towards its conclusion, India will take on defending champions Australia in the second semifinal at DY Patil Stadium on Thursday. The winner will face the spirited South African side, which defeated England in the first semifinal.

Shafali Verma has been added to the squad, as she might walk in as a replacement for opener Pratika Rawal, who scored a brilliant ton in the crucial match against New Zealand.

Australia might bring in Sophie Molineux back in place of Georgia Wareham to strengthen their spin attack, depending on conditions. The rest of their line-up remains settled, with Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, and Ashleigh Gardner expected to play key roles in the middle order.