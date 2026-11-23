India remained fourth in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings despite their first Test against New Zealand ending in a draw in Wellington on Monday. The result saw India's points percentage (PCT) drop from 51.52 to 50.00, while New Zealand slipped from second to third after their fightback on the final day.

India collected four points from the drawn Test, taking their tally to 72 from 12 matches. However, the result proved costly as they missed out on eight crucial points that a victory would have earned, further complicating their qualification hopes for the WTC final next June.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 1st Test: Mitchell, Phillips Frustrate India As Wellington Test Ends In Draw New Zealand also received four points, moving to 56 points from seven matches and a PCT of 66.67. The Black Caps dropped behind Australia, who climbed to second place with 69.23%, while South Africa continued to lead the standings with 75%.

WTC Points Table After India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Here's a detailed look at the updated WTC Points table after India faced a frustating draw against New Zeland in the 1st Test. Position Team Matches Points PCT 1 South Africa 8 72 75.00% 2 Australia 13 108 69.23% 3 New Zealand 7 56 66.67% 4 India 12 72 50.00% 5 Bangladesh 9 44 40.74% 6 England 16 74 38.54% 7 West Indies 14 46 27.38% 8 Sri Lanka 8 13 13.54% 9 Pakistan 11 16 12.12% India Face Must-Win Situation India's remaining WTC fixtures consist of one more Test against New Zealand in Christchurch, followed by a five-match home series against Australia. With six matches remaining, they need a strong finish to remain in contention for the top two spots. The Australia series will be very difficult for India considering the form they are in. ALSO READ: 'Could Have Sealed The Game In 48th Over': Tilak Varma Indirectly Blames Teammates For India A's Defeat vs Pakistan A

Winning all six remaining Tests would take India to a maximum PCT of 66.67%. However, their qualification chances will also depend on results involving South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. The second Test against New Zealand, beginning November 27 in Christchurch, has now become crucial for Shubman Gill's side as they look to recover from the setback in Wellington.