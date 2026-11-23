Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips batted out 259 deliveries between them, scoring unbeaten 49 and 26 respectively, to frustrate India as the opening Test in Wellington ended in a draw on Monday. New Zealand finished at 239/5 in 120 overs on the final day, surviving India's attempts to force a result after resuming at 119/2.

India managed to take three wickets on the final day but could not break through the New Zealand middle order, with Mitchell and Phillips digging in to ensure the hosts secured a draw. The result means both teams share points, dealing a setback to India's hopes of progressing to the World Test Championship final next June.

ALSO READ: Live IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 5 Score: Mitchell, Phillips Resist India As WTC Hopes Take A Hit India Strike Twice In Morning Session New Zealand resumed the final day still trailing India's first-innings total of 702/9 declared by 233 runs. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, who had put the hosts in a relatively comfortable position overnight, looked to continue their resistance.

However, Washington Sundar dismissed Conway for 65 before Prasidh Krishna removed Ravindra for 37, giving India two crucial breakthroughs in the opening session and raising hopes of a late victory. A draw it is in the Wellington Test. Both teams share the honours after a hard-fought contest. #TeamIndia will now aim to win the series in the 2nd #NZvIND Test in Christchurch 🇮🇳 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/SaMcNXtAVG https://t.co/GF8A2ALHbD — BCCI (@BCCI) November 23, 2026 Tom Blundell was the next batter to fall, with Anshul Kamboj dismissing him for 15 off 54 deliveries. It proved to be the only wicket India managed in the second session as the hosts continued to frustrate the visitors on a pitch that offered little assistance. Mitchell, Phillips Deny India Victory India had an opportunity to break Mitchell's resistance when Akash Deep missed a run-out chance after failing to collect the ball cleanly. The reprieve proved costly as Mitchell continued to bat with patience and determination.

ALSO READ: 'Could Have Sealed The Game In 48th Over': Tilak Varma Indirectly Blames Teammates For India A's Defeat vs Pakistan A Cracker of a review this is from captain Shubman Gill! ⚡️ ⚡️ Edged and taken brilliantly by Rishabh Pant! 👏 👏 Anshul Kamboj picks a wicket as New Zealand lose Tom Blundell. 👌 👌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/SaMcNXtAVG #TeamIndia | #NZvIND https://t.co/2EfG13Pumk — BCCI (@BCCI) November 23, 2026 The New Zealand batter remained unbeaten on 49 off 186 deliveries, while Phillips, who had scored a century in the first innings, finished on 26 not out off 126 balls. The duo absorbed India's pressure and batted out the remaining overs to ensure the match ended without a result. India had earlier bowled New Zealand out for 368 in their first innings before declaring at 702/9, putting themselves in a commanding position. However, the batting-friendly conditions throughout much of the contest prevented them from forcing a victory.

The draw leaves India with shared points and a missed opportunity in their WTC campaign as they continue their pursuit of a place in next June's final.