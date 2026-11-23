India A captain Tilak Varma looked unimpressed with his team’s batting performance after they suffered a crushing 48-run defeat to Pakistan A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament. Tilak said the loss of wickets in clusters at a crucial juncture cost India the match but he praised Pakistan’s fast bowlers for their disciplined display.

India were chasing a challenging target of 314 on a difficult surface and needed a strong batting effort to stay in the clash. Abhishek Sharma gave them hope with an explosive knock of 74 runs off just 42 balls, hitting six fours and six sixes. However, his dismissal changed the course of the chase as the Indian batters struggled to maintain the momentum.

“Credit goes to those two fast bowlers who have bowled very good line and lengths. But at the same point, we lost back-to-back wickets in between. Otherwise we could have sealed the game in 48th over or 47th over,” Tilak said after the defeat. Tilak Varma Points Out India’s Costly Middle-Order Collapse India looked well placed to challenge Pakistan’s total while Abhishek was at the crease. His aggressive approach put the opposition bowlers under pressure, but India lost momentum after his departure. The remaining batters failed to build partnerships and keep up with the required run rate. Tilak himself struggled initially, scoring just eight runs from his first 36 balls.

The left-handed batter eventually found some rhythm but unable to accelerate enough to bring India closer to the target. He finished with 100 off 149 balls, while Shahbaz Ahmed provided some much-needed support with a quick 56. The pair added 112 runs for the seventh wicket, but the asking rate had already climbed beyond 10 runs per over. Shahbaz’s dismissal at 241/8 effectively ended India’s hopes of pulling off the chase. The team were eventually bowled out for 265.

Abhishek Sharma’s Explosive Knock Gives India Hope Abhishek was easily India’s biggest positive with the bat. The left-hander took on Pakistan’s bowlers from the beginning and scored freely against Mohammad Imran. He smashed the pacer for two fours and two sixes before continuing his attack against the spinners. Hasan Nawaz also came under pressure, with Abhishek hitting him for two sixes and a four. The youngster brought up his half-century in just 31 balls and looked set for a big score. However, he mistimed a shot against Nawaz and was caught by Pakistan captain Abdul Samad at mid-off. His wicket proved to be a major turning point in the match. Pakistan Post 313 After Strong Batting Display Earlier, Pakistan A scored 313 runs before being bowled out, with Hasan Nawaz leading the charge with an impressive 79. Openers Maaz Sadaqat and Shamyl Hussain provided a flying start adding 66 runs in just 7.5 overs. Sadaqat hit 59 off 63 balls, while Hussain contributed 33 from 23 deliveries. India fought back through Harshit Rana and Ayush Badoni, but Nawaz steadied the innings and kept the scoreboard moving. He shared a 54-run stand with Sadaqat before adding another 65 runs with Samad for the fourth wicket. Samad was run out after sharp fielding by Rinku Singh and wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra. Nawaz continued to attack before Suryansh Shedge dismissed him for 79. Pakistan lost a few more wickets towards the end, but Farhan Yousaf’s unbeaten contribution of 56 off 48 balls helped them cross the 300-run mark. Despite Abhishek’s explosive start and a fighting century from Tilak, India A could not complete the chase and suffered a 48-run defeat against their arch-rivals.

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