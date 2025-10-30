Mumbai Indians turned down the speculations around Rohit Sharma's IPL future in an interesting way soon after Abhishek Nayar's appointment as KKR's new head coach on Thursday. MI came up with a cheeky social media post, confirming Rohit’s continued stay. Since being replaced as MI's captain two years ago, Rohit has often been linked with other franchises, but he has played on under Hardik Pandya's captaincy, a stand Mumbai have now confirmed will continue at least for the IPL 2026.

Rohit’s name had been doing the rounds in trade rumours because of his close relationship with Nayar, with whom he trains during breaks from competitive cricket. The duo also shared the Indian dressing room during Nayar's association with the national team as the assistant coach.

Nayar has been a part of KKR since 2018 and was a part of their support staff in their title-winning campaign in the IPL 2024. A former India all-rounder with three ODIs to his name, Nayar is respected as a personal coach and has worked with stars like Rohit, KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik, as well as with young Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

Talking about Rohit, the former Indian captain recently made his return to the international cricket during the ODI series agains Australia. He was the top run-getter with 302 runs to his name on the back of a fifty and a century, but India ended up losing the three-match series 1-2.

