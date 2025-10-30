- By Himanshu Badola
Mumbai Indians turned down the speculations around Rohit Sharma's IPL future in an interesting way soon after Abhishek Nayar's appointment as KKR's new head coach on Thursday.
MI came up with a cheeky social media post, confirming Rohit’s continued stay. Since being replaced as MI's captain two years ago, Rohit has often been linked with other franchises, but he has played on under Hardik Pandya's captaincy, a stand Mumbai have now confirmed will continue at least for the IPL 2026.
Mumbai Indians added a playful twist to Kolkata co-owner Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Don dialogue, posting: "The sun will rise again tomorrow, that’s for sure. But at (K)night… मुश्किल ही नहीं, नामुमकिन है!"
𝗦𝘂𝗻 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗼𝘄 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻 ye toh confirm hai, but at (K)night… मुश्किल ही नहीं, नामुमकिन है! 💙 pic.twitter.com/E5yH3abB4g— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 30, 2025
Rohit had a promising outing in the IPL 2025, having scored 418 runs in 15 matces at a strike rate of nearly 150 and an average of around 30. He notched up four fluent half-centuries, including a top score of 81, showing his trademark timing and composure.
Rohit’s name had been doing the rounds in trade rumours because of his close relationship with Nayar, with whom he trains during breaks from competitive cricket. The duo also shared the Indian dressing room during Nayar's association with the national team as the assistant coach.
Nayar has been a part of KKR since 2018 and was a part of their support staff in their title-winning campaign in the IPL 2024. A former India all-rounder with three ODIs to his name, Nayar is respected as a personal coach and has worked with stars like Rohit, KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik, as well as with young Angkrish Raghuvanshi.
Talking about Rohit, the former Indian captain recently made his return to the international cricket during the ODI series agains Australia. He was the top run-getter with 302 runs to his name on the back of a fifty and a century, but India ended up losing the three-match series 1-2.