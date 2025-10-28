A fire erupted in an Air India bus stationed near Terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Vichitra Veer stated that there were no passengers or luggage on board when the incident occurred.

The fire was reported around 1 pm to the IGI Airport Police Station, prompting a quick response from fire services, local police, and CISF personnel, the official added.

"Only the driver was present when the fire broke out. The blaze was promptly brought under control by fire officials. No injuries or casualties have been reported," DCP Veer added.

The vehicle, used for ferrying passengers on the airport premises, sustained damage in the incident, according to the police.

In a post on X, Delhi Airport stated: "In a stray incident, a bus operated by one of the Ground handlers caught fire around noon today. Our expert ARFF team on ground immediately swung into action and extinguished the fire within a couple of minutes."

The bus was stationary and fully vacant at the time of incident. There were no injuries/casualties. All operations continue to be normal. Safety of our passengers and staff remains paramount to us.