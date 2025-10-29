The air quality crisis in Delhi has prompted the NDMC to double the parking fees at surface and multi-storey car parks, following the directives of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). This step has been taken upon the implementation of the second stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

According to a public notice issued by the NDMC, the revised parking rates have come into effect from October 29. The council has clarified that these increased rates will remain in force until the second stage of GRAP is withdrawn.

Under the new rates, in major commercial areas like Connaught Place, the surface parking fee for four-wheeled vehicles has been increased from Rs 20 per hour to Rs 40 per hour. For two-wheelers, the fee has been raised from Rs 10 to Rs 20 per hour, and the parking fee for buses has been increased from Rs 150 to Rs 200 per hour.

Meanwhile, fees at underground car parks have also been increased. The fee for two-wheelers has now been set at Rs 10 per hour instead of Rs 5, and for four-wheeled vehicles, it is Rs 20 per hour instead of Rs 10.

Officials have also clarified that there has been no change in the rates for on-street parking sites and monthly passes, as the fees in these places are already high, including locations like Bengali Market and Pandara Road Market, where the parking fee is Rs 50 per hour.

The CAQM sub-committee implemented the second stage of GRAP on October 19 after reviewing the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR. On Wednesday, the capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 279, which falls into the 'poor' category. According to the weather forecast, the situation is expected to worsen in the coming days.

Currently, the NDMC manages a total of 126 parking sites, which include 99 general parking lots, three multi-storey or indoor, and 24 roadside parking sites. Fees will be doubled at 102 of these parking sites. NDMC officials state that this measure will encourage people to use public transport instead of private vehicles, which could lead to a reduction in both traffic congestion and pollution. In a similar move, the MCD is also preparing a proposal to double the fees at its approximately 400 parking sites. However, the approval of the municipal council will be required before this proposal can be implemented.

Shopkeepers in Connaught Place have opposed the doubling of parking charges. The general secretary of the New Delhi Traders' Association (NDTA) stated that civic agencies are making the general public pay for their own mistakes regarding the air pollution problem.

The secretary questioned how ordinary people are responsible for this. He said that doubling the parking charges will not only affect business in Connaught Place but will also increase disputes between vehicle owners and parking operators over the fees.