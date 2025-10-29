Chief Minister Hemant Soren will distribute appointment letters to around 10,000 candidates for various posts, including Assistant Teachers, on November 29. The event will mark the conclusion of the state government’s flagship outreach programme, ‘Aapki Yojana-Aapki Sarkar’, which begins on November 18, and will also coincide with the completion of one year of the government’s second term.

The grand distribution ceremony will be held in Ranchi, where approximately 8,000 Assistant Teachers will receive their appointment letters. Originally scheduled for November 6 in Seraikela, the programme was rescheduled to align with the state-wide event on November 29.

Along with assistant teachers, appointment letters may also be handed over to 342 candidates selected through the JPSC Civil Services Examination, as well as to dental surgeons and candidates from departments such as Personnel, Industry, and Health.

According to officials, the appointment letters will cover intermediate-trained and graduate-trained assistant teachers from all districts.

These include:

-414 graduate-trained candidates for Maths and Science

-813 for Language

-2,718 for Social Science

-4,263 intermediate-trained teachers for classes one to five

The state government has already distributed appointment letters to 1,218 assistant teachers in two previous phases, comprising 1,040 graduate-trained and 170 intermediate-trained candidates. Those selected in the revised Assistant Teacher examination will also receive their letters after counselling and certificate verification.