PM Kisan Yojana: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary S.P. Goyal has instructed district magistrates to ensure that all eligible farmers complete their registration in the Farmer Registry, warning that the next PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi installment will be released only to registered beneficiaries. He said district magistrates must take personal responsibility for accelerating the process.

Speaking during a review meeting held via video conferencing with divisional commissioners and district magistrates on Wednesday, Goyal said awareness among farmers must be increased through village-level campaigns. Teams handling the registration process should be reactivated to conduct camps in every village so that no eligible farmer is deprived of the scheme’s benefits due to non-registration.

According to official data, 1,34,79,046 beneficiaries have registered so far, covering 54.28 per cent of the total eligible farmers in the state.

PM-Kisan Yojana: Key Directives From The Chief Secretary:

Farmer Registration for PM-Kisan Scheme: The next installment will be released only to registered farmers. Village-level registration camps should be organised immediately.

Rani Lakshmibai Women and Child Honour Fund: Pending cases under the scheme must be resolved by November 20. District magistrates should conduct weekly review meetings and strict action will be taken against officials who delay files unnecessarily.

Development Projects in Panchayats: Districts that have yet to finalise sites for cremation grounds, Panchayat Utsav Bhawans and plastic waste management units must complete the process soon. Orders should also be issued for providing hardware, furniture and books for digital libraries. In the first phase, about 11,000 Gram Panchayats will get digital libraries to promote modern and digital education in rural areas.