In a major step to combat the growing menace of cybercrime, the Delhi Police will begin registering e-FIRs for cyber financial frauds involving Rs 1 lakh or more starting November 1, 2025. The move marks a significant expansion of the existing system, which currently applies only to frauds exceeding Rs 10 lakh.

Victims of cyber fraud will now be able to lodge complaints at any police station in Delhi. Officials at the Integrated Help Desk will register the complaint and generate an e-FIR on the spot if the reported amount exceeds Rs 1 lakh. These cases will be investigated by the Regional Cyber Police Station, the Crime Branch, and the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit, following the same procedure as regular FIRs.

This system aims to ensure faster investigations and quicker recovery of defrauded amounts.

According to a Delhi Police spokesperson, the initiative will provide a more transparent, time-efficient, and convenient mechanism for victims of online financial scams. Until now, victims had to report cyber frauds below Rs 10 lakh through the national cyber helpline (1930) or the portal cybercrime.gov.in, often leading to delays in registration and investigation.