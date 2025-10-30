Uttar Pradesh News: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Kudi village, where a woman allegedly attempted to set her husband on fire following a domestic dispute. The woman allegedly tied her husband to a cot, doused him with petrol and set him on fire.

Villagers rushed to the scene and managed to extinguish the fire, saving the man's life, Jagran.com reported. A formal complaint is yet to be filed, following which the police will take strict action against the accused. 60-Year-Old Man Tied And Set Ablaze By Wife After 'Domestic Dispute' The 60-year-old man, identified as Ram Sanware, a labourer at a local brick kiln, survived an alleged attack by his wife, 50-year-old Poonam. Sanware, son of Salikram and a resident of Kudi village under Dumriyaganj police station, supports his family through work, while Poonam reportedly stays at home.

This was Sanware’s fourth marriage, as his first two wives had left the family, and his third wife had passed away. According to Jagran.com, Poonam struggled with alcohol addiction, and conflicts escalated when a man from a neighbouring village visited her home. On Wednesday evening, after an argument with Poonam, Sanware slept outside his house.

Later that night, Poonam allegedly called him inside, tied his hands with a sweater, doused him with petrol, set him on fire and locked the door. After hearing Sanware's screams, neighbours rushed to the scene and extinguished the flames, saving his life. The police officials arrived at the scene and took Sanware to the Community Health Centre in Bewan, from where he was referred to Gorakhpur Medical College for further treatment.

Inspector-in-Charge Shriprakash Yadav stated that the incident appears to be linked to a ‘family dispute’. A formal complaint has not yet been filed, and legal action will be taken once it is received. (With Inputs From Jagran.com)