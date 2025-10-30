The newly built Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar is nearing operational readiness, with extensive infrastructure being developed to ensure seamless connectivity across Delhi-NCR, Agra, Aligarh, Mathura, Meerut, and Haryana. The goal is to provide passengers, tourists, and industries with fast, safe, and eco-friendly access to the upcoming aviation hub.

The airport is directly linked to the Yamuna Expressway, while the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (Ballabhgarh link) has further strengthened accessibility from Haryana and western India. Construction work to connect the airport with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway is also progressing rapidly, ensuring direct routes from Ghaziabad, Meerut, Palwal, and Sonipat.

Meanwhile, north and east access roads designated for industrial and freight traffic are almost complete, and a 60-metre-wide service road in Sector 28 has been connected to the Yamuna Expressway to facilitate local traffic movement. The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) linking Delhi with Jewar Airport. Additionally, the Ministry of Railways is working on connecting the airport to the Chola-Rundhi rail line, while a provision for a Jewar station has been included in the proposed Delhi-Varanasi High-Speed Rail Corridor.

To ensure eco-friendly last-mile travel, an agreement with UPSRTC will link the airport to nearby cities and the metro network. Similar inter-state bus service agreements have been finalised with Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan. Authorities from Noida, Greater Noida, and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) will jointly operate 500 electric buses to enhance sustainable transport options.

Cab and Car Rental Services Ready: -NIA-Branded Cabs: Mahindra Logistics will operate branded airport taxis, offering punctual and secure rides. -App-Based Taxis: Platforms like Uber, Rapido, and MakeMyTrip will provide on-demand cab services, while a contract with Ola is in the final stages. -Car Rentals: Travellers will have access to self-drive and chauffeur-driven cars from multiple rental firms. Equipped with integrated road, rail, rapid rail, and bus connectivity, the Noida International Airport is poised to become North India's largest and most advanced aviation hub, setting a new benchmark in multi-modal transport infrastructure.