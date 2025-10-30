In an age dominated by artificial intelligence and fast-paced lifestyles, stress-related suicides are becoming alarmingly common across the country. To help address this growing crisis, the Incubation Centre at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, has developed a new mental wellness platform, the Suno app.

The app aims to offer people a safe space to share their problems anonymously, fostering emotional connection and a sense of belonging. According to psychologists, hesitation and fear of ridicule often prevent individuals from speaking openly about their mental or emotional struggles, leading to rising suicide rates.

The Suno app seeks to change this by allowing users to share their issues via message, audio, or video call, without revealing their identity unless they choose to. A team of 10 experts, including psychologists, physicians, IT professionals, and social workers, has been assembled to listen to users and provide them with emotional support and practical assistance.

Beyond emotional guidance, the app also connects individuals with potential job opportunities, NGOs, or nearby doctors, depending on their specific needs. Those wishing to contribute can also share job openings through the platform. All services on Suno are completely free of cost.

Before developing the app, GIMS conducted a survey of 100 people from various sections of society, including students, professionals, and unemployed individuals across different states. Notably, 98 per cent of respondents said such an app would be beneficial in today’s environment.

"Through the Suno app, people will not only find relief from mental stress but also receive financial and social support. Ten experts from different fields across the country are part of this initiative," said Dr Rahul Singh, CEO of the Incubation Centre, GIMS.