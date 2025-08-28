Delhi has consolidated its position as one of the country’s most prosperous regions, with the state’s per capita income reaching Rs 4.93 lakh, nearly 2.4 times higher than the national average. Only Sikkim, with Rs 5.87 lakh, surpasses the national capital. Among union territories, Delhi leads, followed by Chandigarh.

According to the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, the city’s income growth is largely driven by the expansion of the service sector, while the agricultural sector’s contribution has nearly disappeared. In 2011-12, agriculture contributed 3.5 per cent to Delhi’s economy; it now accounts for less than 1 per cent. In contrast, the service sector’s share has risen from 83.4 per cent to 86.6 per cent, while construction has remained steady at around 13 per cent.

ALSO READ: Ghaziabad News: Four-Lane Flyover At Hapur Chungi Intersection To Be Extended To 1200 Metres; Ease Traffic From Delhi To NH-9 Despite larger populations and strong industrial bases, states like Maharashtra and Gujarat trail behind Delhi in per capita income. Delhi’s per capita income has grown at an annual rate of over 7 per cent, though marginally lower than the national average. In 2023-24, per capita income was estimated at Rs 4.62 lakh, compared to Rs 1.92 lakh nationally.

2011-12: Rs 1.85 lakh

2016-17: Rs 2.96 lakh

2020-21: Rs 3.22 lakh (COVID-19 decline)

2023-24: Rs 4.62 lakh Growth was strongest in 2021-22 (16.7 per cent) and 2022-23 (14.3 per cent), but slowed to 7.4 per cent in 2023-24, compared to the national average of 8.7 per cent.

Delhi’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices has risen from Rs 3.44 lakh crore in 2011-12 to an estimated Rs 12.15 lakh crore in 2024-25. However, at constant prices, Delhi’s share in the national GDP has slipped slightly from 3.94 per cent (2011-12) to 3.79 per cent (2024-25).

Illegal industrial units operating in residential areas remain a concern, with experts stressing the need for their relocation to industrial zones to boost formal economic growth. The Delhi government recently unveiled a draft start-up policy, aiming to transform the capital into an innovation hub within the next 10 years. Plans are also underway to develop industrial areas through private partnerships and roll out a new tourism policy to generate employment.