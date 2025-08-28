A disturbing case has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, where a man, already accused of raping a 17-year-old girl, allegedly abducted her after being released on bail to pressure her family into withdrawing the case against him. According to the police, the accused, Ravishankar Mishra, and his father both residents of the same village as the girl have been consistently threatening the family, trying to force a compromise in the ongoing rape case. But when the family refused to give in, the situation escalated.

In a complaint filed by the girl's father on Tuesday, he claimed that both Mishra and his father kidnapped his daughter. He also expressed serious concern for her safety, telling authorities he feared she might be killed. Following the complaint, police registered a fresh case of kidnapping at Gopiganj police station. "Efforts are being made to trace the girl and the accused," said officials, confirming that both the victim and the suspects are currently missing. The horrifying saga began on December 26, 2024. As per police records, Mishra had picked the girl up from her school under the pretense that her mother had fallen ill. "He allegedly drugged her by mixing a sedative in a water bottle," said Gopiganj Station House Officer Shailesh Kumar Rai. "After the girl fell unconscious, the accused allegedly raped her and left her near the school in an unconscious state," he added.