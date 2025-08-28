- By Shailvee Tiwari
- Thu, 28 Aug 2025 05:41 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Viral Video: When it comes to viral videos, sometimes the smallest things bring the biggest smiles. A tiny mouse has become the internet’s latest star after it was caught on camera stealing a vada straight from a pooja thali during rituals. The funny yet surprising clip has spread quickly across social media, leaving people amused and divided. The video, shared on X, opens with a beautifully arranged pooja setup. Flowers, offerings and a few vadas are neatly placed on a thali. Just when everything looks peaceful, a little mouse sneaks into the frame. Without any hesitation, it heads straight for the platter, grabs a vada nearly twice its size, and runs away in seconds, before anyone can stop it.
What made the video even more interesting for many viewers was the connection to Hindu mythology. In stories, the mouse is known as the vehicle (vahana) of Lord Ganesha and the timing of this clip during Ganesh Chaturthi added a symbolic twist that netizens couldn’t ignore.
ALSO READ: 18-Month-Old Baby Recites Capitals Of Multiple Countries, Internet Can’tBelieve His Memory | Viral Video
Watch The Viral Video:
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi— Kanika Bisht (@Kannu_pahadan) August 27, 2025
🐁 Mouse doing his part. 🐭 #HappyVinayakaChavithi pic.twitter.com/WPj7dB7iFW
But not everyone was charmed. Some users raised concerns about hygiene, saying a mouse near food could be dangerous. The post shared on X (Formerly Twitter) by the handle '@Kannu_pahadan' was captioned, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Mouse doing his part". The video received many likes, views and comments from people.
ALSO READ: Desi Fans Add Bollywood Twist To Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Engagement Pictures, Internet Can't Stop Laughing
"What if this happens any other day... the race will begin to kill that mouse. But if it is Vinayaka Chaturthi, everyone feels blessed," a user wrote. "What if it was not Ganesh Chaturthi? Would this still look beautiful?" a second user wrote.
"Even Lord Ganesha’s mouse couldn’t resist the vada," added a third user. "God sent his assistant to take food,” wrote another user.