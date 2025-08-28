- By Shailvee Tiwari
- Thu, 28 Aug 2025 11:35 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Viral Video: Love is undoubtedly in the air and the internet can't stop buzzing over it. Fans worldwide are overjoyed with the announcement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement. For Swifties, this is the ultimate 'love story' moment that has finally come true. From the U.S. to India, social media is overflowing with posts, edits, and happy reactions. Fans are jumping, dancing, and sharing celebratory videos, making the announcement even bigger online. Indian Swifties, in particular, are having the time of their lives, turning the news into a full-blown internet party.
Desi content creators and Taylor’s Indian fandom have flooded Instagram, X, and other platforms with creative edits. Some even mixed Bollywood songs with Taylor and Travis’s engagement photos, giving the fairytale romance a desi twist.
One clip, shared by @theweeakgod on Instagram, has especially gone viral. It shows pictures of the couple’s engagement edited into a video with traditional Indian wedding-style music. The vibe instantly reminded viewers of the nostalgic wedding videos that were once a big trend in India. The post was captioned, “NO WAYYY SHE JUST GOT ENGAGED.”
ALSO READ: ‘Hacker Didi’ Shares Bizarre Hack To Hide Jewellery In Wiper In Viral Video, Internet Bursts Into Laughter
Watch The Viral Video:
View this post on Instagram
The post, shared just a day ago, garnered 1.9 million views from people online. Users were quick to react to the viral video. One user wrote, "crazy that this is how I found out she got engaged." "Akhir PT wale sir ko English wali ma'am mil gayii," a second user wrote. "finally Indian version Taylor Swift marriage ceremony video," wrote a third user.
ALSO READ: CBS Reporter's 'Oh My God' Reaction To Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Engagement On Live TV Goes Viral | VIDEO
"This is how I want my wedding film to look," added a fourth user. "Why does this feel like it’ll end with ‘Coming soon on Zee Cinema’," added a fifth user. "Not a Swifty fan but couldn’t help myself from sharing this," wrote another user. "Taylor Swift is gonna get shocked after watching this reel," added another user.