Viral Video: Love is undoubtedly in the air and the internet can't stop buzzing over it. Fans worldwide are overjoyed with the announcement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement. For Swifties, this is the ultimate 'love story' moment that has finally come true. From the U.S. to India, social media is overflowing with posts, edits, and happy reactions. Fans are jumping, dancing, and sharing celebratory videos, making the announcement even bigger online. Indian Swifties, in particular, are having the time of their lives, turning the news into a full-blown internet party.

Desi content creators and Taylor’s Indian fandom have flooded Instagram, X, and other platforms with creative edits. Some even mixed Bollywood songs with Taylor and Travis’s engagement photos, giving the fairytale romance a desi twist. One clip, shared by @theweeakgod on Instagram, has especially gone viral. It shows pictures of the couple’s engagement edited into a video with traditional Indian wedding-style music. The vibe instantly reminded viewers of the nostalgic wedding videos that were once a big trend in India. The post was captioned, “NO WAYYY SHE JUST GOT ENGAGED.”