Ghaziabad News: The Hapur Chungi intersection, which serves as a vital link connecting commuters from Delhi to the National Highway 9 (NH-9) and the Delhi-Meerut Road, is set to undergo a major infrastructure upgrade. The proposed flyover at this intersection on the Delhi-Hapur Road will be extended to 1200 metres, up from the initially planned 800 metres.

The four-lane flyover at the Hapur Chungi intersection was initially planned near the Ingraham School intersection. However, traffic circulation issues at the proposed starting point led to a revision of the plan. “This is why we have decided to extend the length of the flyover to about 1200 metres. The new starting point will now be outside the district collector’s office and will continue for about 450 metres beyond Hapur Chungi intersection,” Rajneesh Yadav, Product Manager of the bridge corporation, told Hindustan Times.

Four-Lane Flyover At Hapur-Chungi Intersection: Details The four-lane flyover at Hapur-Chungi intersection on the Delhi-Hapur Road was proposed in 2016, aiming to ease congestion. Initially, it was planned at Rs 40 crore, but the budget was revised to Rs 100 crore for an 800-metre flyover. With a new revision in the length of the flyover, the budget is likely to go up by Rs 25-35 crore.

“An estimation of cost escalation is underway. The work for the flyover will start once it gets a final approval from the state government. The project will be funded by the public works department (PWD). A proper traffic circulation plan at the flyover and at nearby service lanes will also be chalked out,” the official said.