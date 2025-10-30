Your smartphone is no longer just a navigation tool; it can also offer a glimpse into your personal life. Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi have uncovered a truth that demonstrates the significant risk posed by granting 'precise location' permission to mobile apps.

This research study found that GPS signals can reveal not only your location but also detailed information about your surroundings and activities. The study, titled 'AndroKaan: An Android Phone-based Sensor for Ambiance, Human Activity, and Layout Sensing using GPS Information', was conducted by Professor Smriti R. Sarangi and M.Tech student Soham Nag of IIT Delhi's Department of Computer Science and Engineering. It has been published in the international journal, ACM Transactions on Sensor Networks.

Surveillance Possible Without Camera Or Microphone The system developed in the research, AndroKaan, shows that surveillance is possible without using a camera, microphone, or motion sensors. By analysing subtle signals present in a smartphone's GPS data—such as Doppler shift, signal strength, and multipath interference—it is possible to determine: - Whether a person is sitting, standing, walking, or lying down. - Whether the person is on the metro, in a park, or in a crowded place. - Building layouts, including the position of rooms, stairs, and lifts. Up To 99 Per cent Accuracy The IIT Delhi team reported that in a year-long study, which covered an area of 40,000 square kilometers and various environments, the technology was able to identify human activities with up to 99 per cent accuracy.

A Major Threat To Privacy According to Professor Sarangi, this study brings to light an overlooked and dangerous aspect of GPS technology. "AndroKaan shows that even a seemingly simple technology like GPS can deeply sense our surroundings," she said. "This is interesting from a scientific perspective, but it is also a serious warning from a privacy standpoint." Experts have said that users should think before granting 'precise location access' to mobile apps, as this permission can sometimes share more than they are aware of.