MCD By-Election: Delhi will conduct the by-election to 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) seats on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3, as per the State Election Commission (SEC).

The vacant seats include - Greater Kailash, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dwarka-B, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar-A, Shalimar Bagh-B, Dakshin Puri, Mundka, and Vinod Nagar.

Shalimar Bagh-B ward was represented earlier as a councilor by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while Dwarka-B ward was vacated by BJP counsilor Kamaljeet Sehrawat after getting elected as West Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

Remaining wards were vacated after the sitting councilors from BJP and AAP on them contested Delhi Assembly polls held in February, and became MLAs.

As per SEC, notification for the by-election will be out on November 3. Nominations can be filled from November 3 to November 10. Candidates can withdraw until November 15.

"The Model Code of Conduct shall come into force in the...[vacant] wards with immediate effect and shall continue to remain in force until the completion of the election process," the SEC said in a statement.