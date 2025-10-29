From Diwali to Chhath Puja, the Namo Bharat train has emerged as a popular travel choice for thousands of passengers across the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor this festive season. India’s first Namo Bharat corridor has transformed regional travel with its high-speed, safe, and comfortable service, offering commuters a seamless alternative amid heavy festive rush and traffic congestion.

Diwali marks the beginning of India’s major festive stretch, followed by Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj, when people travel long distances to reunite with their families and friends. Chhath Puja, another significant festival of faith, witnesses devotees heading to rivers, ponds, and water bodies like the Ganga Canal and Gagol Tirth to offer prayers to the Sun God.

While roads across the region remain gridlocked during this period, with traffic jams stretching for hours and passengers often resorting to unsafe travel on overcrowded buses, the Namo Bharat train has provided a modern solution. Operating at a maximum speed of 160 km/h with trains available every 10 minutes, the service ensures a fast, air-conditioned, and reliable journey.

Key stations such as Muradnagar, located close to the Ganga Canal, and Meerut South, near Gagol Tirth, have proved particularly convenient for Chhath devotees, offering easy access to the sacred sites. Journeys that once took hours by road are now completed in minutes, making festive travel significantly smoother and safer.

Reflecting its growing popularity, Namo Bharat's ridership has seen a steady rise. When an additional 13-km stretch between New Ashok Nagar and Sahibabad was inaugurated in January, daily ridership stood at around 35,000-37,000. Over the past nine months, the number of daily commuters has increased to an average of 55,000. On Bhai Dooj, the number exceeded 60,000, underscoring the corridor's expanding appeal and reliability.

Since commencing operations in October 2023, Namo Bharat has completed more than 1.76 crore (17.6 million) commuter trips, with its highest single-day ridership reaching 81,550, a testament to its success in redefining regional mobility.