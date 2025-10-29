Spy Camera In Washroom: A bizarre incident was reported in Maharashtra's Panvel when a woman discovered a hidden spy camera inside the washroom of a farmhouse. Following the discovery of the camera inside the washroom, police arrested the owner of the farmhouse.



News18 reported that the matter came to light when a woman guest at the Riyansh Farmhouse, located in Dhan Sagar village, found something suspicious while using the washroom. She noticed a small light blinking in the washroom around 2 am. The woman found that it was a spy camera, after which she immediately informed the farmhouse manager. When she went to meet him to complain, she discovered him watching videos of women, including hers, on his mobile phone.

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro Update: DMRC Plans Expansion Of Platforms To Reduce Peak-Hour Congestion | Check List Of Stations Here Angry with the discovery, she informed her family members and the police. Acting on the complaint, the Taloja Police Station officials arrested Manoj Chaudhary, the owner of the farmhouse. During the probe, police found 17 such videos of women on his phone. According to media reports, the accused had stored several objectionable videos on his mobile phone and also circulated them with malicious intent.

ALSO READ: 'Romantic' Arizona Robbery Gone Wrong: Couple Caught On Camera Having Sex Before Stealing Cash And Rum From Scottsdale Eatery The police filed a case and are also investigating the role of the farmhouse manager in the crime. Infosys Employee Held For 'Filming' Woman In Office Washroom Earlier, a similar incident was reported in Bengaluru in July this year. A 30-year-old Infosys employee was arrested for allegedly "filming" a female colleague inside the women's washroom at the company's Electronic City campus. The accused, identified as Swapnil Nagesh Mali, a Senior Associate Consultant from Sangli, Maharashtra, was caught by HR personnel and handed over to the police.

According to police, the incident occurred when the woman noticed a suspicious reflection and movement from an adjacent cubicle while using the washroom. Moments later, she alleged that Mali was standing on a commode in the next cubicle, filming her with his mobile phone, in her complaint. (With PTI inputs)