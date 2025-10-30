To accommodate passengers returning after the Diwali and Chhath festivals, Indian Railways is operating special trains. Officials state that these trains are being run to ensure travelers do not face difficulties on their return journeys. In addition to previously announced services, further special trains are being added at short notice as required.

As part of this effort, a special unreserved train from New Delhi to Prayagraj was announced on Thursday.

- This train departed from Prayagraj for New Delhi on Wednesday.

- It will depart from New Delhi at 2:00 pm on Thursday.

- It is scheduled to reach Prayagraj at 4:30 am the next day.

- The train's designated stops will be at Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur Central and Fatehpur.

Cancelled Jammu and Kashmir Trains To Resume Service

Train services in Jammu and Kashmir, which were cancelled in August due to damage from heavy rain and floods, are being progressively restored. While many trains resumed service in September and October, several others are scheduled to return to the tracks next month.