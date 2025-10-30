- By Akansha Pandey
To accommodate passengers returning after the Diwali and Chhath festivals, Indian Railways is operating special trains. Officials state that these trains are being run to ensure travelers do not face difficulties on their return journeys. In addition to previously announced services, further special trains are being added at short notice as required.
As part of this effort, a special unreserved train from New Delhi to Prayagraj was announced on Thursday.
- This train departed from Prayagraj for New Delhi on Wednesday.
- It will depart from New Delhi at 2:00 pm on Thursday.
- It is scheduled to reach Prayagraj at 4:30 am the next day.
- The train's designated stops will be at Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur Central and Fatehpur.
Cancelled Jammu and Kashmir Trains To Resume Service
Train services in Jammu and Kashmir, which were cancelled in August due to damage from heavy rain and floods, are being progressively restored. While many trains resumed service in September and October, several others are scheduled to return to the tracks next month.
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Yog Nagari Rishikesh Express (14610 or 14609) and the Kota-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express (19803) will resume service from November 1.
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Kota Express (19804) will commence operations from November 2.
The Bandra Terminus-Jammu Tawi Express (19027 or 19028), which was previously short-terminated at Ludhiana, will resume its full service. The train will depart from Bandra Terminus for Jammu Tawi from November 1, and its return service from Jammu Tawi will begin on November 3.
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Kamakhya Express (15656 or 15655), which was running only up to Saharanpur, will resume its full route. The service from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra will resume on November 5. The train departing from Kamakhya on November 2 will travel the entire route to Katra.