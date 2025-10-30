A major accident occurred in the Pithampur industrial area of Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday, resulting in two deaths. A crane working on an under-construction railway bridge in Pithampur Sector 3 suddenly overturned, crushing a Tata Magic and a pickup vehicle.

The incident took place at approximately 9:30 am. Two cranes were reportedly lifting a girder onto the bridge from opposite ends. At that time, the crane on the Sagaur side suddenly fell, striking a loading Tata Magic and a pickup van that were passing on the road below.

Rescue Efforts Ongoing Following the crane's collapse onto the loading Tata Magic, its driver and another young man were severely crushed. As of the time of this report, relief and rescue operations are still in progress. The identities of the two deceased individuals have not yet been confirmed and will be established once they are extracted. A mother also arrived at the scene in a state of distress, fearing her son was trapped in the wreckage.

Official Statement Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi stated, "Railway bridge construction work was in progress, and a crane engaged in the work suddenly overturned and fell on a pickup truck passing by." He confirmed that two people inside the truck were crushed and died. "There is also an apprehension that some people may be trapped under the crane," the SP added. District administration and police officials arrived at the scene after being informed. The officer noted that efforts are underway to extract the bodies trapped in the truck.