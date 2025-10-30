- By Akansha Pandey
The sequence of weather changes that began on Chhath is continuing in Gorakhpur and the surrounding region. Rain on Thursday morning brought a distinct sense of cold, following a period of drizzle and light rain on Wednesday.
According to meteorologist Kailash Pandey, the recent weather has been caused by a low-pressure area originating in the Arabian Sea. However, the spell of clouds and scattered rain is not expected to cease.
A new weather system, Cyclonic Storm 'Montha', has now become active in the Bay of Bengal. This storm is reportedly passing through Odisha and Jharkhand and making its way toward Bihar. Its impact is also expected to be felt in the districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Analysing the current situation, Kailash Pandey forecasts that strong winds will blow on Thursday, with rain, thunder, and lightning occurring in some places.
Drop In Temperature
The change in weather over the past three days has already led to a relative drop in temperature. The maximum temperature is being recorded at around 27°C, with the minimum temperature hovering around 20°C.
The meteorologist forecasts that as the effects of 'Montha' begin on Thursday, the maximum temperature will fall to 25°C, and the minimum temperature will be limited to 18°C.
Kailash Pandey noted that the rain will increase the atmosphere's humidity. As a result, the cold will feel more intense than the recorded temperature suggests, leading to an overall increase in the cold.
