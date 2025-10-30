The sequence of weather changes that began on Chhath is continuing in Gorakhpur and the surrounding region. Rain on Thursday morning brought a distinct sense of cold, following a period of drizzle and light rain on Wednesday.

According to meteorologist Kailash Pandey, the recent weather has been caused by a low-pressure area originating in the Arabian Sea. However, the spell of clouds and scattered rain is not expected to cease.

A new weather system, Cyclonic Storm 'Montha', has now become active in the Bay of Bengal. This storm is reportedly passing through Odisha and Jharkhand and making its way toward Bihar. Its impact is also expected to be felt in the districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.