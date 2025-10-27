Origin of Chhath Puja: Chhath Puja, one of the oldest and holiest Hindu festivals, is extremely significant both mythologically and culturally. This festival, which is mostly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Nepal, honours Lord Surya, the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, who is thought to be the Sun God's sister. Devotees thank the Sun for supporting life on Earth during the four-day celebration, which symbolises thankfulness, purity, and devotion. Chhath Puja's association with ancient epics such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata adds to its allure.

The initial Chhath rituals are believed to have been performed by Lord Rama, Sita, and later by the Pandavas to obtain the blessings of forgiveness and prosperity. These mythological stories are the origin of the rituals that are practised today. This festival came to represent health, purity and a closer relationship with God.

Let’s uncover how these legendary stories from Indian mythology gave birth to one of India’s most sacred festivals — Chhath Puja. Mythological Connection To Lord Rama And Sita Chhath Puja origin and history (Image: Canva) According to the Ramayana, Lord Rama and Goddess Sita performed rituals to express gratitude to the Sun God for helping them get through the difficulties after coming back from 14 years of exile (Vanvaas) to Ayodhya. Sita fasted and prayed to the sun for the blessings of her family and kingdom on the sixth day following Diwali.

Chhath Puja, which is observed soon after Diwali, is believed to have originated from the tradition of worshipping the Sun at dawn and dusk. Since then, women have started to follow similar customs to pray for their families' longevity, happiness and prosperity.

Connection To The Pandavas In the Mahabharata Another story is from the Mahabharata, where Draupadi, the Pandavas' wife, prayed to Surya Dev and observed the Chhath fast. She took this action to restore her family's strength and tranquillity during their exile.

According to legend, the Sun God was pleased by Draupadi's unwavering devotion and granted prosperity, health, and renewed vitality upon her and her husbands. Chhath Puja's reputation as a festival of strength, hope, and divine blessings was further cemented by this association.

Chhath Connection To King Priyavrat For Child Sage Manu's son, King Priyavrat, was unhappy that he had no children. He was advised by Sage Kashyap to perform a yajna for offspring. Chhathi Maiya blessed humanity with the Chhath Puja after his wife's intense prayer resulted in the revival of her dead child.

Spiritual Significance Of Chhath Puja Chhath Puja origin and history (Image: Canva) Chhath Puja is a celebration of the connection between people and nature, rather than just a ritual. In addition to praying for health, fertility, and well-being, devotees give thanks to the Sun for providing life-sustaining energy. Strict chastity, fasting, and bathing in sacred rivers—particularly the Ganga or nearby bodies of water—are characteristics of the rites.

The four days of Chhath Puja include: * Nahay Khay: Devotees purify themselves with holy bathing and prepare sattvik food. * Kharna: A day-long fast ending with a simple meal after sunset. * Sandhya Arghya: Offerings to the setting sun. * Usha Arghya: Morning prayers to the rising sun, symbolising gratitude and new beginnings.

Legacy Of Faith And Devotion From its mythological beginnings to its present-day celebrations, Chhath Puja has brought millions of people together in a spirit of purity and devotion. The festival is a timeless representation of faith, thankfulness, and spiritual energy that cuts across generations, regardless of whether it is connected to Draupadi's prayer or Lord Rama's return.


