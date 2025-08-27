Highest Female Population: India has witnessed a significant imbalance in its sex ratio throughout its history. Sex ratio is an important social indicator of women’s status in a population, which showcases the number of women per 1,000 men. In other words, a sex ratio higher than 1,000 reflects more women than men. The gender disparity happens due to patriarchy, female infanticide, social issues like dowry and more. However, in the modern world, where India is growing and shattering old, baseless norms, certain states are reducing the gender gap within their population.

Kerala is the Indian state with the largest number of women in proportion to men. Based on the 2011 Census and revised data as of 2025, Kerala's sex ratio is 1,084 women per 1,000 men, which suggests that there are more women than men in Kerala. All thanks to factors like improved healthcare facilities, better literacy rates, and overall social development, which truly make Kerala stand out in the modern era.

Also Read: List Of Top 10 States With Highest Literacy Rate In India: Which Is The Only Fully Literate Indian State?

The sex ratio in India for some states like Kerala, Puducherry (1,038), and Tamil Nadu (995) is truly worth applauding for their proportionately balanced or surplus female population.

However, most states continue to have imbalanced sex ratios due to factors like cultural, socio-economic, and health-based disparities. Kerala's success story in balanced sex ratio is a perfect example of gender equality and women's empowerment in India, all thanks to consistent government policies that support healthcare, education, and women's welfare initiatives in this South Indian state.