Why New Zealanders Called Kiwis: New Zealand is a spectacular country, with some of the most beautiful scenery in the world, including everything from beautiful fjords and active volcanoes to emerald hills and white sand beaches. It is also the birthplace of the internationally renowned haka dance, a rugby-obsessed nation, and has all things extreme sports. However, one of the most special and best-known facts about the country is the affectionate nickname for its people: Kiwis.

Yes, New Zealanders are affectionately called Kiwis, as you must have seen in Cricket matches when commentators call New Zealand players Kiwis. This term is used instantly all over the world, and New Zealanders themselves proudly use it. It's used in everyday speech, on television and even in the names of national institutions if you go there. This label is a deeply ingrained representation of national identity, tenacity, and individuality; it is not merely a tag.

However, do you wonder why? Well, there is an interesting fact behind this well-loved national nickname. Let’s dive into the story to know about this. The Real Inspiration: A Unique Native Bird Why are New Zealand people called Kiwis (Image: Canva) The story of the nickname is entirely connected to the Kiwi bird, a small, unusual and much-loved creature native only to New Zealand. The Kiwi bird is an endangered species found only in New Zealand. It is a national icon. The bird gets its name from its distinctive, high-pitched call: "kee-wee."

The story of the nickname is entirely connected to the Kiwi bird, a small, unusual and much-loved creature native only to New Zealand. The Kiwi bird is an endangered species found only in New Zealand. It is a national icon. The bird gets its name from its distinctive, high-pitched call: "kee-wee."

The Kiwi Bird is the National Symbol Of New Zealand The kiwi bird was adopted by New Zealanders as a national symbol in the early 1900s, often appearing in cartoons to represent the country's national spirit. It is flightless, has feathers that look more like hair, and is mostly nocturnal (active at night). This special, grounded, and resilient nature made it a natural symbol for the country itself long before it became a nickname for the people.

Fun Facts About the Kiwi Bird And New Zealanders 1. During World War I (WWI), the nickname finally "stuck" to the people of New Zealand. 2. The kiwi bird served as a unique emblem for New Zealand soldiers serving abroad, appearing on their regimental crests and military badges. They were distinguished from soldiers from other nations by the badge. 3. Because of the badge they wore, other Allied soldiers who were fighting with the New Zealanders began referring to them as "Kiwis." 4. When the soldiers came home, their nickname was solidified. Everyone adopted the nickname because of the kiwi's proud association with bravery and national identity during the war. 5. The origin of the nickname is not related to the kiwifruit (originally called the Chinese Gooseberry). Since the fruit's fuzzy brown skin resembled the little brown Kiwi bird, it was simply renamed 'Kiwifruit' for marketing purposes in 1959.