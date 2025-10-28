The Lifeline of India: India is a geographically diverse country with numerous rivers flowing across its landscape. However, there is only one river that is regarded as the lifeline of India. The Ganga River is known as the lifeline of India. It flows more than 2,500 kilometres from the Himalayas to the Bay of Bengal. The river is widely known to be the key resource of the livelihood of millions and is synonymous with India's significant cultural, economic, and ecological growth. It is also considered sacred by most Indian people, especially the Hindu community, who believe that the holy waters of the Ganges have the power to wash away sins.

Additionally, popular cities and cultural spots like Varanasi, Haridwar, and Allahabad, which attract millions of pilgrims annually, are also situated on the banks of the River Ganges. Some of India's most auspicious festivals, such as Kumbh Mela and Chhath Puja, are also celebrated on the banks of the Ganges with utmost devotion and great enthusiasm, all of which showcase the cultural significance of this lifeline of India.

Lifeline Of India (Image Credit: Canva) Not just culturally, the River Ganges is also one of the most important sources of water for farming and makes India one of the largest producers of crops like rice, wheat, and sugarcane production. The Gangetic plains are one of the most fertile agricultural areas of India and bring livelihood to half of India's population. And not just that, the river Ganges also generates power for industries and supplies water for household consumption, which all make the Ganges economically viable.