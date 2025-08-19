AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has activated the link of the AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2025 at its official portal afcat.cdac.in. aspirant Candidates appearing in the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) scheduled to be conducted on August 23 and 24 2025, can download the AFCAT 2 2025 Admit Card from official website.

The admit card is an important document that not only confirms the candidate's eligibility to appear in the exam but also contains key details such as exam date, shift timing, exam centre and its detail address, reporting time and important instructions for the candidates.

Without the AFCAT 2025 admit card, candidates will not be allowed to attempt the examination at the centre under any circumstances.

Steps To Download IAF AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2025?

The steps ro download AFCAT hall ticket are given below:

Step 1 - Candidates Go to visit the official website;

Step 2 - To download the admit card, click on 'Candidate's Login'

Step 3 - The login page opens

Step 4 - Enter username and password

Step 5 - The admit card appears on the screen

Step 6 - Download AFCAT admit card and take its printout

AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2025 Direct Link

The candidates are advised to carefully review the details mentioned on AFCAT admit card 2025 and in case of any error, must report to the concerned authority. It is mandatory to carry a print out of the hall ticket along with an identity proof to the exam center for verification.