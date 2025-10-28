AIBE 20 2025 Exam Registration Last Date: The Bar Council of India, BCI is all set to conclude the registration process for the AIBE 20 Examination today on October 28, 2025 on their official website. Those candidates who want to apply for All India Bar Examination 20 will have the last opportunity to apply through the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com .

The last date of registration payments through online mode is October 29, 2025. The correction window will close on October 31, 2025, students must complete their modifications in the given period of deadline. The admit card will be released on November 15, 2025 and the examination will be conducted on November 30, 2025.

The students must note that the registration for the examination will commence on September 29, 2025 and will conclude on October 28, 2025. The students are advised to complete their registration process within the given period of deadline.

1.Online Registration begins: September 29th, 2025

2. Payments through online mode: September 29th, 2025

3. Online Registration ends: October 28th, 2025

4. Last Date of Payments: October 29th, 2025

5. Last date of correction: October 31st, 2025

6. Release of Admit Cards: November 15th, 2025

7. Date Of Examination: November 30th, 2025

Also Read: UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 Released: Check Important Dates And Download PDF At upsssc.gov.in

AIBE 20 Exam 2025: Passing Marks

The candidates must make sure to attain the minimum passing criteria to qualify the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 2025:

1. General / OBC candidates: Minimum 45% required to pass the examination

2. SC / ST candidates: Minimum 40% required to pass the examination

3. Disabled candidates: Minimum 40% required to pass the examination

How to check the AIBE 20 Exam Registration 2025?

Step 1. Students must visit the official website of the bar- allindiabarexamination.comto check the notification.

Step 2. There will be a section for the ‘Notification’ available on the homepage.

Step 3. On the homepage, you will see the ‘AIBE 20 Notification 2025,’ click on it.

Step 4. The AIBE 20 Notification 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Do not forget to download and save the notification for future reference.

Direct Link to apply

Also Read: SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 Date And Time: Here’s How To Check Result At ssc.gov.in When Released