SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the results of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Examination 2025 soon on their official website. Once released, those candidates who appeared for the written examination will be able to check and download their scorecards by visiting the website.

The response sheet and answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Examination 2025 were released by the SSC on October 17, 2025 and objections against the answer key were allowed until October 21, 2025 on the official website.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 Examination was conducted over 15 days across 255 centres in 126 cities of India. According to the reports, around 13.5 lakh candidates appeared for the examination out of 28 lakh registered candidates.

The answer sheet includes crucial information such as Roll Number, Candidate's Name, Exam Name and Post Name, Exam Date, Test Time, Centre Name, List of Questions Answered by the Candidate.

The SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 examination was conducted by the Staff Selection Commission from September 12 to September 26, 2025, at various centres across the country, this exam saw a huge participation of the candidates.

How To Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025?

Step 1. Students must visit the official website of the commission - ssc.gov.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ section under the ‘Quick Links’ section.

Step 3. A new window will open on the screen where you will see the SSC CGL Tier 1 result 2025.

Step 4. Enter the required credentials and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download the result and save the result for future reference.

