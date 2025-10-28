UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025 to 26: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has published the 2025 to 2026 academic session’s examination calendar on their official website. Those students who are appearing for the written examination will be able to download the academic calendar by visiting the official website of the UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in .

According to the official notification, the examinations will commence with Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard Main Examination 2025 which is scheduled for November 9, 2025. The Forest Guard Examination 2025 will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon. This will be followed by the Draftsman and Cartographer Main Examination and the Stenographer Main Examination on November 16, 2025.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released the Exam Date Calendar 2025 in PDF format for all 8 recruitment examinations on its official website. Interested candidates are advised to download the calendar to stay updated and must not believe in fake and unofficial sources.

UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025 to 26: Steps to check

The candidates can check and download the UPSSSC exam calendar by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1. Students must visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in to download the exam calendar.

Step 2. On the home page, click on the link to check the UPPSC Examination Calendar 2025-26.

Step 3. A new window will open on the screen where the exam calendar PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4. Check the important examination dates and download the exam calendar.

Step 5. Keep a printout of the same for future reference or the examination day.

UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2025-26

The students are advised to frequently check the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) to stay updated with the latest information regarding the examination.

