AP DSC Merit List 2025 OUT: The final merit list for the AP DSC Examination 2025 has been released by the Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (AP DSC) on August 22, 2025 on their official website. Those students who have appeared for the AP DSC Examination 2025 will be able to download the merit list at apdsc.apcfss.in. While the results and scorecards were already released earlier by the AP DSC, the merit list is now being published for shortlist candidates.

The students are advised to frequently check the official website of the Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (AP DSC) at apdsc.apcfss.in to stay updated with the latest details and information regarding the further process. AP DSC Merit List 2025: Total Vacancies The AP DSC Final Merit List 2025 was published, shortlisting candidates for 16,347 teaching vacancies across Andhra Pradesh. The merit list has been prepared on the basis of a weightage system. It is considered that 80% of the marks will be taken from the Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) and 20% marks will be taken from the AP Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) of the candidates.

AP DSC Merit List 2025: Vacancy wise Breakdown Total Vacancies Number of Posts School Assistants (SA) 7,725 Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) 6,371 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) 1,781 Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) 286 Physical Education Teachers (PET) 132 Principals 52 TOTAL 16,347

AP DSC Merit List 2025: Total Positions The AP DSC merit list will include candidates selected for various teaching and administrative vacancies under the Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education. Check out these posts are:

S.No. Total Positions 1. Principals 2. Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) 3. Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) 4. School Assistants (Languages and Non-Languages) 5. Physical Education Teachers (PET) 6. Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs 7. Physical Directors (PD) in AP Model and Residential Schools AP DSC Merit List 2025: Steps to download Step 1. Students must visit the official AP DSC website apdsc.apcfss.in to download merit list online. Step 2. There will be a link for the APDSC Merit List 2025 available on the homepage.