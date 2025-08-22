NEET PG 2025 Answer Key: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is all set to release the NEET PG 2025 answer key and response sheets soon on their official website for the first time. The NBEMS has officially announced the NEET PG 2025 result on August 19, 2025 on their website. Now, it is releasing the answer and response sheet to ensure transparency.

This decision of releasing the NEET PG 2025 answer key and response sheet comes after the Supreme Court directed the examination authority to publish raw scores, answer keys, and the normalisation formula for those students who appeared for the postgraduate medical entrance examination. The candidates will be able to access their answer keys and response sheets by logging into their details on the official NBEMS website.

According to the official notification published by the MBEMS, since the sequence of questions asked within a section will be shuffled for different candidates and the order of question will also be shuffled for different candidates appearing in NEET-PG 2025, the question ID Numbers, correct answer key and responses will be displayed in the response sheet.

The studenst are advised to keep a close check on the offcial website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences to stay updated with the announcements of the answer key.

Also Read: AP DSC Merit List 2025 To Be OUT Today At apdsc.apcfss.in, Here How To Download District Wise Merit List

Steps to download NEET PG 2025 Answer Key:

Step 1: Students must visit the official website of NBEMS to check the answer key.

Step 2: There will be a link for the NEET PG answer key available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window will open on the screen where you have to click on the question paper set number and the response sheet link

Step 4: The question ID Numbers, the correct answer key and the responses marked will be displayed on the screen after submitting.

Step 5: Download the question paper, answer key and response sheets for further reference.

The NEET PG Entrance Examination is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences every year and is considered as an annual medical examination that acts as both the eligibility and ranking test for those students who are seeking admission into MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes and courses. This is also used for admissions to Post-MBBS DNB courses, Post-MBBS Direct 6-year DrNB programs, and NBEMS diploma courses.