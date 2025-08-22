AP DSC Merit List 2025: The Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (AP DSC) is all set to publish the AP DSC Merit List 2025 today, August 22, 2025, on its official website. Those students who have appeared for the examination will be able to download the merit list at apdsc.apcfss.in. While the results and scorecards were already released earlier by the AP DSC, the merit list is now being published for shortlist candidates.

AP DSC Merit List 2025: Total Positions The AP DSC merit list will include candidates selected for various teaching and administrative vacancies under the Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education. Check out these posts are: S.No. Total Positions 1. Principals 2. Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) 3. Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) 4. School Assistants (Languages and Non-Languages) 5. Physical Education Teachers (PET) 6. Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs 7. Physical Directors (PD) in AP Model and Residential Schools This merit list will include shortlists candidates for 16,347 teaching vacancies across the state under the Mega DSC recruitment drive. The merit list has been prepared on the basis of a weightage system. It is considered that 80% of the marks will be taken from the Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) and 20% marks will be taken from the AP Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) of the candidates. Those candidates who feature in the merit list will be eligible for the process of the personal interview and document verification before the final selection.

AP DSC Merit List 2025: Check Vacancies Breakdown Total Vacancies Number of Posts School Assistants (SA) 7,725 Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) 6,371 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) 1,781 Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) 286 Physical Education Teachers (PET) 132 Principals 52 TOTAL 16,347 AP DSC Merit List 2025: Steps to download Step 1. Students must visit the official AP DSC website apdsc.apcfss.in to download merit list online. Step 2. There will be a link for the APDSC Merit List 2025 available on the homepage.