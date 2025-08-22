HTET Result 2025: The Board of School Education, Haryana is all set to announce the result of the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 on their official website. Those students who appeared for the examination will be able to check their scorecards once the results are announced officially on the website by using their login credentials.

The Board of School Education, Haryana has released the dates for the process of the biometric verification, centre and district-wise candidates list on their website. Those candidates who have appeared for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test will be able to check the candidates list and other details on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in .

According to the official notification, the process of the biometric verification will be conducted on August 25 and 26, 2025. It is compulsory for all the students who appeared for the exam to complete the biometric verification before the announcement of the HTET Result 2025. To help the candidates, the Board of School Education has published the district-wise verification centers that have been set up in all the 22 districts of the state.

The students are advised to bring their original admit card and original identity card with a photo for the biometric verification process. The students must note that those names in the list will be eligible for the Biometric verification process. These students will also be sent messages regarding this on the mobile phone number/email registered.

Steps to check HTET Result 2025:

Step 1. Students must visit the official website at bseh.org.in or haryanatet. In to check their scorecards.

Step 2. There will be a link for the HTET Result 2025 available on the homepage.

Step 3. A new window will open on the screen where students have to enter their login details.

Step 4. Submit to proceed and your HTET Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Check the scorecard thoroughly and download the HTET Result for future reference.

HTET Examination 2025:

The HTET examination was conducted by the Board of School Education, Haryana on July 30 and 31, 2025. The Level 3 (PGT) examination took place on July 30, 2025 from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM, whereas Level 2 (TGT) and Level 3 (PRT) examination was conducted on July 31, 2025 673 examination centers across Haryana.