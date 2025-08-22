Indian Navy INCET Admit Card 2025: The Indian Navy has officially announced the admit card for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 2025 on their official website. Those candidates who have applied for several Group B (NG) and Group C civilian positions can now download their admit cards from the official website, incet.cbt-exam.in , they will be required to enter their registration details in the designated field.

This recruitment drive is being conducted by the Indian Navy to fill a total of 1,104 vacancies for different administrative and support roles across naval commands. This recruitment drive includes Tradesman Mate, Senior Draughtsman, and Chargeman, among others. The recruitment process consists of a Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by the document verification, and a medical examination of the students.

The Indian Navy INCET Admit Card 2025 contains details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, examination date, reporting time, and examination centre. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination hall, otherwise they won’t be allowed to sit for the examination.

The Computer-Based Test will include various objective-type questions. The question paper will carry sections such as General Intelligence, English, Numerical Aptitude, and General Awareness. Those students who qualify the written examination will be eligible for document verification and the medical examination process.

The Indian Navy invited the application window for INCET 2025 from July 5, 2025 to July 18, 2025. Candidates are advised to check the Indian Navy’s official website regularly for updates regarding exam dates and other important announcements.

Steps to download Indian Navy INCET Admit Card 2025:

Step 1. Students are required to visit the official website: incet.cbt-exam.in to download the admit card.

Step 2. There will be a link for the INCET 2025 Admit Card available on the homepage.

Step 3. A new window will open on the screen where students have to enter their registered email ID, mobile number, and password.

Step 4. Submit to proceed and your INCET 2025 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download the admit card and take a printout for future use.

