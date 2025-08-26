AP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025: The NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) has officially declared the results for the first round of AP NEET UG 2025 seat allotment on August 26, 2025 on their official website. Those candidates who have applied for the counselling process will be able to check their AP NEET UG seat allotment result at drntr.uhsap.in.

The NTR University of Health Sciences has also published the list of Meritorious Reserved Category (MRC) candidates obtaining admission under the open category in phase 1 counselling 2025. As per the Andhra Pradesh NEET UG counselling schedule 2025, students will be able to download their provisional allotment orders by logging in with their details and paying a fee on the official website.

AP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025: Those students who have registered for the state counselling process can now check their seat allotment result for MBBS and BDS programmes and courses through the portal. They must pay an online fee of Rs 10,600 to obtain their provisional allotment orders. The fee structure is divided into three categories such as Category A is conducted for all the candidates, whereas both categories B and C come under the management quota. Category C is conducted for only NRI quota candidates.

The AP NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result marks the commencement of the admission process for UG medical and dental courses across several government and private colleges in the state. The results are based on the student’s NEET UG 2025 ranks, preferences filled during counselling, and seat availability.

AP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025: Further Steps The students must note that it is compulsory for all selected candidates to physically report to their allotted college or institute on or before August 29, 2025, within the deadline of 4:00 PM. If a student fails to report within the given period of deadline, it will result in the cancellation of the allotted seat.