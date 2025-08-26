UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will publish the hall tickets for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 on their official website soon. Those students who have registered for the PET 2025 Examination will be able to check their admit cards by visiting the website and using their login credentials.

The UPSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 will be conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission on September 6 and 7, 2025. The examination will take place in two different shifts each day. The first examination shift will commence from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM whereas the second second examination shift will commence from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

In 2025, a total of 25.32 lakh students have registered for the UPSSC PET 2025 examination, which serves as a preliminary screening for recruitment to various Group 'C' vacancies in the government departments. Those students who will qualify in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 will be eligible to appear for the main recruitment examinations that will be conducted by the UPSSSC Commission.

The PET scores will remain valid for three years, eliminating the need for candidates to retake the examination for each recruitment cycle. The examination will be an objective-type exam based on the syllabus already published on the UPSSSC's official website.

Steps to check UPSSSC PET 2025 Admit Card:

Step 1: Students must visit the official website of the UPSSSC - upsssc.gov.in to download hall tickets online.

Step 2: There will be a link for the UPSSSC PET admit card 2025 available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window will open on the screen where students have to enter their details such as registration number and password.

Step 4: Submit to proceed and your UPSSSC PET 2025 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card carefully and download it for future reference and examination day.

The students are advised to keep a close check on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) at upsssc.gov.in to stay updated with the latest information regarding further recruitment procedure.

