ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will soon release the admit cards for the September 2025 edition of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation examination on their official website. Those students who are appearing for the September Examination 2025 will be able to download the hall tickets online once it is released by the ICAI. The SSP ID student registration number and the SSP password will be required to download the hall ticket.

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2025: Exam Dates As per the date sheet released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the CA Foundation examination will be conducted on September 16, 18, 20 and 22, 2025 in offline mode. The Final course examination for group 1 will be conducted on September 3, 6 and 8, 2025 whereas the group 2 examination will take place on September 10, 12 and 14, 2025. The CA Iter group 1 examination will be held on September 4, 7 and 9, 2025 and group 2 exam will take place on September 11, 13 and 15, 2025.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI has not scheduled any examination on September 5, 2025 (Friday) on account of Milad–un-Nabi, which is a compulsory (gazetted) Central Government holiday. The institute said there will be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination, students must keep a close check on the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to stay updated withe the latest information.

The deadline for submitting the CA September 2025 exam application form was July 18, 2025. For those students, who might miss this initial cutoff, a grace period is available until July 21, 2025, though a late fee of ₹600 will be applicable on the official website. Furthermore, ICAI also facilitate a correction window from July 22, 2025 to July 24, 2025, allowing students to rectify any errors in their registration forms.