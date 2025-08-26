SBI Clerk 2025 Recruitment: The State Bank of India will end the online registration process for the State Bank of India's Junior Associates- Customer Support and Sales (also called SBI Clerk) today on its official website. Interested and eligible students have the last opportunity to apply for the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025 by visiting the website and submitting the registration form at sbi.co.in.

The State Bank of India is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 6589 Junior Associate vacancies ( both regular and backlog combined). To be eligible for the recruitment of the SBI Clerk, students must be between 20 and 28 years old on April 1, 2025. In simple words, students must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1997 and not later than 01.04.2005.

The candidates must note that the age relaxation as per rules will be provided to those candidates who belong to reserved categories. These candidates must hold a graduation degree in any discipline or its equivalent qualification from a well-known University. Integrated dual degree candidates can also apply for the SBI Clerk 2025 Recruitment.

Those students who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation can apply provisionally for the recruitment process. If selected, these students will have to submit proof of having passed the graduation examination before the deadline of December 31, 2025.

SBI Clerk 2025 Registration: How to apply?

Step 1: The students are required to visit the official website of SBI Careers sbi.co.in to apply online.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Current Openings”>> Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales)>> .

Step 3: Students have to click on the NEW REGISTRATION button provided on the top most right corner of the home page to commence registration./

Step 4: Start your application process for SBI Clerk by providing your basic details such as name, contact number, email id, address etc

Step 5: Now, students have to upload all the required documents and submit it in the designated field.

Step 6: Submit to proceed and download the confirmation page for future reference.

SBI Clerk 2025 Registration: Exam Pattern

The students must note that the SBI Clerk selection will be done through an online preliminary and mains exam and a language test. The State Bank of India Clerk prelims examination will be based on objective-type questions for a total of 100 marks. The time duration to complete the examination is 1 Hour. In the Mains examination round, there will be 190 questions for a total of 200 marks. The exam duration will be 2 hours and 40 minutes.