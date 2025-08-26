HPBOSE 12th Revaluation, Rechecking Result 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has officially announced the Class 12 revaluation and rechecking results for the 2025 examinations on their official website. Those students who had applied for the revaluation and re-checking process can now check their updated scorecards on the board's official website.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) released the Class 12 results on May 17, 2025 on their official website. However, a swift revision was announced by the Board on May 21, 2025, due to an identified error in the English paper. The final, revised result recorded an overall passing percentage of 88.64%.

A total of 86,373 students had appeared for the written examinations out of which a total of 76,315 students were declared successful. This official data also revealed that a total of 3,838 students were placed in the compartment category, while 5,868 students failed the examination.

As per the official notification released by the HPBOSE, candidates got 15 days from the date of result announcement to return their old certificates and collect their new certificates from the concerned authorities. The board has advised students to complete this process within the given period of deadline to avoid delays in receiving updated certificates. The students were eagerly waiting for the re-checking results to be announced soon and now they are available on the website.

HPBOSE 12th Revaluation, Rechecking Result 2025: Steps to check

Step 1: students must go to the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education to check their results.

Step 2: There will be a section for the "Results" available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window will open on the screen where you will be prompted to enter your roll number and required details.

Step 4: Submit to proceed and you will see the Class 12 re-evaluation or rechecking result on the screen.

Step 5: For your records and future reference, download and print a copy of your result.

Direct Link to check HPBOSE 12th Revaluation & Re-checking Result 2025

HPBOSE 12th Revaluation, Rechecking Result 2025: Check Details

The students must verify these crucial details that will be mentioned on the HPBOSE Class 12th Revaluation or Re-Checking marksheets such as roll number, name, subject names, marks obtained, previous marks, result status, overall total marks, qualifying status. If students face any problems regarding the revelation result they must immediately contact these helpline numbers: