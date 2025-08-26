PUBDET Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially declared the PUBDET 2025 results on August 25, 2025 on their official website. The Presidency University Bachelor's Degree Entrance Examination results were initially delayed due to a legal impasse, and are now available for candidates on the official portal. The students will be required to enter their credentials to access their result.

The PUBDET Result 2025 announcement clears the way for the admission process for the undergraduate programs at Presidency University, Kolkata. The students are advised to keep a close check on the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) to stay updated with the latest information regarding the admission procedure.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has also issued the final answer key for the Presidency University Bachelor's Degree Entrance Examination 2025 on their official website. After reviewing all the objections raised by the candidates, the authorities have withdrawn six questions from the evaluation process. As a measure of fairness, full marks for these questions will be awarded to every candidate.

The WBJEE board has also released the final answer key for the PUBDET Examination 2025. The candidates are advised to download their PUBDET 2025 rank cards immediately to avoid last-minute website traffic. For any discrepancies or confusion, students are advised to contact the WBJEEB helpdesk immediately using the contact information provided on the official website.

Also Read: HPBOSE 12th Revaluation, Rechecking Result 2025 Released At hpbose.org, Here’s How To Download, Direct Link To Check

Steps to check PUBDET Result 2025:

Step 1. Students must visit the official WBJEEB portal: wbjeeb.nic.in to check their results.

Step 2. There will be a link for the 'PUBDET 2025' or 'View/Download Rank Card' link available on the homepage.

Step 3. You will be redirected to a login portal where you have to enter your mandatory credentials: PUBDET 2025 Application Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4. Submit the details and your individual PUBDET 2025 rank card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Carefully review all the details mentioned on the rank card. Download the PDF and print a copy for all future reference.

PUBDET Result 2025: Details Mentioned on Results

The students are advised to verify these important details that will be mentioned on the Presidency University Bachelor's Degree Entrance Examination 2025 Scorecard. Check details here:

1. Candidate’s Name

2. Category (General/SC/ST/OBC etc.)

3. Qualifying Status

4. Cut-off Mark

5. Total Marks out of 100

6. All India Rank (AIR)

7. Application Number

8. Subject Name

Also Read: SBI Clerk 2025 Registration Process Ends Today: Last Chance To Apply At sbi.co.in, Check All Details Here











