APS Junior Engineer Admit Card 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has published the admit cards for the Junior Engineer (Civil) examination 2025 under the Water Resources Department on their official website. Those students who have applied for the recruitment process will be able to download their admit cards for the written examination.

The Junior Engineer (Civil) examination 2025 will be conducted on August 31, 2025 in two different examination shifts. The first paper, Civil Engineering (Paper I), will take place from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon. The second paper, General Studies and General English (Paper II), will take place from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 160 Junior Engineer (Civil) vacancies in the Water Resources Department by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). APSC has already published the list of shortlisted candidates along with the official notification on its website, students can check. The recruitment is being held under Advertisement No. 14/2025.

The students are advised to carry their Junior Engineer (Civil) admit card to the examination centre as it is an important document. Without hall tickets, students will not be allowed to sit for the recruitment examination.

Steps to download APS Junior Engineer Admit Card 2025:

Step 1. Students must visit the official website apsc.nic.in to download the hall tickets.

Step 2. There will be a section for the Admit Cards/Call Letter available on the homepage.

Step 3. A new window will open on the screen where you will see the JE Civil admit card 2025 link to download.

Step 4. Students must login using their required details and download the admit card.

Step 5. Do not forget to take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference.

The students are advised to frequently check the official website of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) at apsc.nic.in to stay updated with the latest information regarding examination and further recruitment procedure.

