WBJEE NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education, West Bengal has officially commenced the West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 online registration today on August 27, 2025 on their official websites. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the counselling process for the NEET UG 2025 by visiting the website of the WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in .

The last date to apply for Phase 2 is August 29, 2025. The students must note that the online application fee payment link will be activated on August 27, 2025 and will be deactivated on August 29, 2025 on the official website of the WBMCC. After successful registration and fee payment, the process of the verification of candidates in the designated college will be done on August 28, 29 and 30, 2025.

The candidates must report to the allotted colleges and institutes with all their original documents. The successfully verified candidates' list who will be allotted seats in the Phase 2 counselling 2025 will be released on September 1, 2025, around 2:00 pm on the website. The online choice filling and choice locking facility will be available from September 1 to September 3, 2025 for students to lock their preferences. The result will be published on September 8, 2025.

WBJEE NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to apply?

Step 1. Students must visit the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in to register for Phase 2 counselling.

Step 2. There will be a link for the WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 available on the home page.

Step 3. A new page will open on the screen where candidates will have to enter their registration credentials.

Step 4. Fill the application form carefully and upload all the required documents.

Step 5. Make the online payment of the application fee and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The candidates are advised to follow all the instructions mentioned on the WBMCC portal carefully and complete all required steps within the given period of deadline. For more related detailed information and updates, candidates must visit the official website of the WBMCC.